VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Class of 1982 has scheduled its 40th reunion Sept. 23-25.
The VHS Class of 1982 reunion committee has set up a class email address at Classof1982.VHS@gmail.com and a Facebook page (VHS Class of 1982) that people can join, organizers said in a statement.
If are a graduate of the Class of 1982 or know anyone who is, email or notify organizers on our Facebook page and they will send reunion information and registration form.
