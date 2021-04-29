VHS AVID students join leadership institute

VALDOSTA – Percy Chastang III, Hope Emanuel and Roosevelt James III have been selected to participate in a week-long program focused on leadership, diversity and inclusion, social-emotional intelligence and career exploration sponsored by 21st Century Leaders.
21st Century Leaders is a nonprofit organization "that connects, transforms and inspires high school students across Georgia to leverage-diversity, explore career opportunities and become leaders in their schools, communities, and ultimately the workforce," school officials said in a statement. "The 21st Century Summer Leadership Institute offers a variety of focus areas including business, STEM, media and health care."
Chastang will attend the WarnerMedia Institute for Future Leaders, whose curriculum incorporates both leadership and media center development. Emanuel and James will enroll in "Earthcare: The Leadership Challenge for the 21st Century," a program which engages students in various environmental and leadership challenges through interactive workshops, tours and round-table sessions with Georgia Power business leaders.
VHS AVID teacher Karen Carson-Cook said she is thrilled for the opportunity afforded to the AVID students.
“Each of these students are exemplary leaders both in and out of the AVID classroom and will be great representatives of Valdosta High School and the AVID program,” Carson-Cook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.