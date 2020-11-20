Submitted PhotoThe Nashville VFW will resume free beginner line dance classes, 7-7:45 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. The Nashville VFW is located at 801 Tifton Hwy. 125. To enroll or for more information, call (229) 455-2267.
VFW offers free dancing lessons
Submitted Photo
The Nashville VFW will resume free beginner line dance classes, 7-7:45 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. The Nashville VFW is located at 801 Tifton Hwy. 125. To enroll or for more information, call (229) 455-2267.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.