VALDOSTA – No injuries were reported Sunday in a fire on Dogwood Circle, according to a statement released by the Valdosta Fire Department.
City firefighters responded shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to a fire call at 2916 Dogwood Circle, city officials said.
"The first unit arrived within four minutes to find light smoke conditions coming from the roof of the building," city officials said. "Fire personnel worked quickly to determine that wiring in the attic was the cause of the fire."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.