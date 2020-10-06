VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote Fire Prevention Week.
NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years. The 2020 Fire Prevention Week campaign theme: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
The campaign wants to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe, city officials said in a statement.
Fire Prevention Week is scheduled for Oct 4-10.
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
The Valdosta Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to 'Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,'" Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. It is important for us to learn key safety tips for cooking in the kitchen.”
The Valdosta Fire Department shared safety tips to prevent a cooking fire:
• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling. If leaving, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
• If simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer as a reminder that something is cooking.
• Be alert when cooking. Don't cook if sleepy, taking medicine or drugs or consuming alcohol that makes a person drowsy.
• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink are prepared or carried.
The Valdosta Fire Department hosts a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, including:
• Mayor Scott James Matheson reading a proclamation at Station 1.
• VFD is teaming up with Miller Hardware to host a “Fire Safety Basket” giveaway. VFD and Miller Hardware will be giving away two baskets through a social media campaign. The winners will be drawn at random Friday, Oct. 9. Participants must like, share, and comment on the Giveaway Post on the VFD’s Facebook Page to be entered to win.
• 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 9: The Valdosta Fire Department will hold a “Story Time with VFD” on Facebook Live each day throughout the week.
• 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: VFD hosts its annual puppet show-virtual edition on Facebook Live.
• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: VFD hosts a virtual station tour of Fire Station 1 on Facebook Live.
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8: VFD hosts a virtual station tour of one of the fire engines on Facebook Live.
• 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8: The Valdosta Fire Department has partnered with local State Farm agencies – Paul Cribbs and Travis Pate, to spread awareness and promote Fire Prevention Week. The VFD will hand out fire prevention week bags to elementary students.
• 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9: VFD hosts a virtual station tour of one of the ladder trucks on Facebook Live.
• 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9: VFD will draw the winners of the Miller Hardware “Fire Safety Baskets” giveaway.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Valdosta, contact the Valdosta Fire Department, (229) 333-1835. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
