VFD, State Farm partner for Fire Prevention Week

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote the Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
The 2021 campaign, October 3-9, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe, city officials said in a statement.
“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.
The Valdosta Fire Department and local State Farm agent Travis Pate encourage residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme. Pate recently donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department which included posters, promotional items, magnets and children’s activities.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” Pate said. “When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound, you must take action. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
The Valdosta Fire Department shared safety tips to help “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:
– A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911 and stay out.
– A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
– All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
– Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
– Make sure smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.
