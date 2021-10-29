VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season special for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, Mayor Scott James Matheson, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 patients — ages 8 to 80 — who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade, city officials said in a statement.
Although the delivery might be different this year due to COVID-19, the goal of the event is still the same.
Each year, Valdosta, along with other cities across Georgia, collects and delivers gifts to patients at state behavioral health hospitals through the annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association.
However, due to the closure of the Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville several years ago, the nearest state hospital serving Valdosta patients is located in Columbus. Instead of collecting and transporting gifts to a distant community, Matheson and the Valdosta Fire Department have been spreading cheer to the residents at the Parkwood Development Center, city officials said.
“I encourage the citizens and businesses of our generous community to remember those who are less fortunate during the holiday season — particularly these patients, some of which have resided at the Parkwood Developmental Center since it opened over 30 years ago,” Matheson said. “Facilities like these are committed to providing quality-of-life care and life-skills training to people who cannot live independently — a service that is both needed and appreciated in our community.”
Businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools, scout troops and other interested groups or individuals are encouraged to help with the collection of gifts for this event, city officials said. Items being collected for patients in time for the holidays include clothing for men and women, hair dryers, small radios and clocks, Matchbox cars/trucks, small musical instruments and toiletries such as solid deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
Monetary donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase uncollected items on the list. Unwrapped donations and checks made payable to the Valdosta Fire Department through Monday, Dec. 6, at the fire department's administrative office, 106 S. Oak St., city officials said. Additional drop boxes for non-monetary donations are in the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
