VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 210 S. Oak St. Wednesday evening.
Units were dispatched at 8:45 p.m and the first unit arrived within two minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a commercial building, according to a press release from City of Valdosta Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton.
The release further stated a total of seven units and 20 fire personnel responded and were able to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Desiree Carver is Lifestyles Editor at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 375-5777.
