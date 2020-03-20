VALDOSTA – Residents at PruittHealth Heritage House are safe following a structure fire Friday afternoon, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched around 2 p.m. to the nursing facility to find staff had removed patients out of the building.
Boutwell said "hot work" had "created smoldering in the installation of the air conditioning unit" and pushed smoke throughout the structure. There were no reported injuries.
Firemen assisted with returning residents to their rooms, Boutwell said.
