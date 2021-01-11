VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently released its total call stats for the 2020 year via social media.
Total, the department received 3,856 calls.
These calls were broken down as: 889 medical calls, 131 structure fires, 181 other fires, 1,087 fire alarms, 718 vehicle accidents and 850 other hazards.
In the last month of 2020, VFD reported 354 calls with five calls for mutual aid.
Notably, there were 12 structure fires and 17 other fire calls with a few of those coming in during the holidays attributed to unattended cooking.
Other calls for December included 87 medical calls, 95 fire alarms, 81 vehicle accidents and 57 other hazards.
