VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote the "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety" campaign.
The association has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years.
The recently observed week worked to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe, city officials said in a statement.
“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.
The Valdosta Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action,” said Sherina Ferrell, fire and life safety educator. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box or search the brand and model online.”
VFD shared safety tips to help “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”
"A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out," city officials said.
A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
Make sure smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities, city officials said.
The Valdosta Fire Department hosted a series of events for Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety."
