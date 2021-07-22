VALDOSTA — In recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Valdosta Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial 5K Run Sept. 11.
The event is meant to pay homage to people who lost their lives or the lives of loved ones and to acknowledge first responders on scene that day, city officials said in a statement.
Fire Department members hope to make the event an annual occurrence to honor all fallen public service members, city officials said.
"Twenty years ago, our lives were forever changed. We wanted to create an event that would help remember the lives lost on 9/11, acknowledge those who are still impacted today, and showcase the pride we have for our country," Valdosta Fire Cpl. Melissa Roe said.
According to the Never Forget Project, more than 2,000 active-duty fire department personnel (firefighters and EMS) are still facing health problems related to the attacks 20 years ago.
The Ray Pfeifer Foundation is a 501c3 charitable organization that assists all 9/11 first responders, firefighters and police with medical needs not covered by insurance. Proceeds from the 5K event will go toward the Pfeifer Foundation mission. The foundation was established in memory of Ray Pfeifer, an NYC firefighter who died May 28, 2017, from 9/11-related cancer.
“On Sept. 11, 2001, we promised that we would never forget. With this 5K we want to show that we haven’t forgotten. We hope to have a big turn out,” Valdosta Fire Lt. Justin Ply said.
The race will have a patriotic theme and the fire department encourages community members to show their support by lining the race course with decorated signs and costumes.
The race will take place in Downtown Valdosta. A complete course will be announced at a later date.
The race course will be set up differently from a traditional 5K as it will have two finish lines. The first is the official timed 5K distance for any runners using the race as a qualifying event and a second ceremonial finish line that will be a total of 3.43 miles to account for the 343 firefighters of the New York City Fire Department who lost their lives.
All participants who register on or before Aug. 31 will receive a 9/11 Memorial 5K Run T-shirt on the morning of race day.
Registration fees are tiered: Pre-registration, now to Aug. 16, $20; Aug.17-31, $25; Sept. 1 through day of race, $30 (T-shirt not guaranteed).
There is a family discounted price of $52 (deadline Aug. 16 for T-shirt); $70 through Aug. 31; and after Aug. 31, there is no more family discount and regular registration fees will apply. The family discount is for parents and children 16 years of age or younger. A waiver must be signed for all runners.
Pre-registration may be made through https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/911Memorial5KRoadRace or at www.valdostacity.com. Registration is available online only. Checks and cash will only be accepted on race day applications. Organizers said 100% of proceeds will go to the Ray Pfeifer Foundation.
During the morning of the event, runners should check in at the registration table to receive their number and T-shirt. Day-of registration will start 7 a.m. The race will officially begin at 7:59 am, the time the first plane departed the airport.
Trophies will be awarded to overall male and female winners in the open and masters (40-plus) division. There will also be awards to the top two finishers (male and female) in the age groups: 11 and younger; 12-14; 15-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; and 70-plus. There will be a special award to the youngest and oldest finishers.
Though dressing up is not required, it is strongly encouraged as VFD will award the most patriotic runner.
Water will be provided before, during and after the race for everyone.
All first responders will be able to run free, provided they run in full gear or uniform. First responders, call (229) 259-3548 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.