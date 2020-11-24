VFD offers holiday cooking tips

VALDOSTA — From stuffing to roasting to leftovers, everyone has a favorite Thanksgiving turkey menu. While planning the holiday meal, the Valdosta Fire Department wants people to keep safety in mind.
"Cooking is the biggest cause of home fires and fire injuries, and Thanksgiving is one of the peak times for home cooking fires," Valdosta firefighters said in a statement. "So there’s no better time to focus on safety."
“No matter how many years you’ve been cooking, or how many Thanksgiving feasts you’ve served, you still need to make safety your main ingredient,” Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
The VFD offers some prevention tips:
– Make cooking area safe. Move things that can burn away from the stove. Turn pot handles toward the back so they can’t be bumped.
– Watch while cooking. Use a timer when roasting a turkey or baking pies.
– Be prepared. Keep a large pan lid or baking sheet handy in case needing to smother a fire in a pan.
– Stay awake and alert while cooking. If smoke is seen or grease starts to boil in pan, turn the burner off.
– Prevent burns. Wear short sleeves when cooking or roll them up. Don’t lean over the burner. Use potholders and oven mitts to handle hot cookware.
A Note About Frying Turkeys
Deep-frying turkeys has become popular in recent years, firefighters said. The cooking method has a lot of risks. Turkey fryers get hot all over, so they need to be handled with great care and only by an adult.
They can tip over, spilling hot cooking oil. Partially frozen turkeys placed into hot fryers will cause the oil to splatter. If fryers are overfilled, the hot oil will spill over the side when the turkey is added.
Even a small amount of oil on a hot burner can start a fire.
If deep-frying a turkey, place the fryer outside on a flat surface that can’t burn, such as cement. Place the fryer several feet from anything that can catch fire. Don’t let children or pets come anywhere near it, firefighters said.
An adult should watch the fryer while it cooks. Use a fryer with thermostat controls. Without these controls, the oil can heat to the point of catching fire. Thaw the turkey completely before cooking it so ice crystals won’t splatter the hot oil. Use potholders and oven mitts when handling the turkey.
"There’s nothing more satisfying than cooking a good meal for the people we love," firefighters said. "Make safety a priority in your kitchen at Thanksgiving and all year long."
For additional fire safety and burn prevention information, call VFD (229) 333-1835.
