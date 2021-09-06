VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department wants to make sure people are prepared in the case of a natural disaster or emergency.
September is National Preparedness Month, a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time, city officials said in a statement.
The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”
Each week in September, the campaign will focus on a different aspect of preparedness for individuals, families and communities.
The Valdosta Fire Department will be sharing important preparedness information on its social media sites throughout the month.
Week 1, Sept. 1-4: Make A Plan
Talk to friends and family about how they will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Make sure to update plans based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the Coronavirus.
Week 2, Sept. 5-11: Build A Kit
Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in a residence. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case having to evacuate quickly. Update kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
Week 3, Sept. 12-18: Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness
Limit the impacts that disasters have on families. Know the risk of disasters in a specific area. Learn how to make homes stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards. Check insurance coverage to make sure it is up-to-date.
Week 4, Sept. 19-25: Teach Youth About Preparedness
Talk to kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case separated from the rest of the family. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.
When creating family emergency plans and kits, residents should take into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said. Residents should add items such as face coverings/masks, disinfectants, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies to their emergency kits.
“National Preparedness Month is a great opportunity for our residents here in Valdosta to consider our emergency risks and take actions to prepare ourselves and our families, ensuring that they are disaster-ready,” Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. “It is important to create a plan, build a kit and talk to your family about what to do in an emergency.”
For more information about National Preparedness Month, visit Ready.gov.
