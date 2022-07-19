VALDOSTA – In remembrance of the events that transpired on Sept. 11, 2001, the Valdosta Fire Department hosts a 9/11 Memorial 5K Run.
"The event is meant to pay homage to those who lost their lives or loved ones and to acknowledge all the brave first responders who passed in the line of duty," city officials said in a statement.
This is the VFD’s Second Annual 9/11 Memorial 5k Run to honor all the fallen public service members.
"Though some walk among us that were not able to witness the tragedy of 9/11 and understand the pain, they can look upon us and know our pride for our country stands strong. Our memories of those lost will forever be immortalized within us, so we will walk, run and honor so that we never forget," VFD Sgt. Melissa Roe said.
"Proceeds from the 5K event will go toward aiding the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in its mission of helping our nation’s heroes and their families," city officials said. "The foundation was established in memory of Stephen Gerard Siller, a Brooklyn Squad 1 firefighter who died savings others on Sept. 11, 2001."
The race will have a patriotic theme and the fire department encourages community members to show their support by lining the race course with decorated signs and/or costumes.
The race will take place in Downtown Valdosta. The course will begin on Patterson Street.
As a symbol of those that were called to action that day, all first responders will run free, provided they run in full gear/uniform.
All participants that register on or before Aug. 31 will receive a 9/11 Memorial 5K Run T-shirt on the morning of race day.
Registration and Entry Fees:
Pre-registration:
– Now to Aug. 16: $20.
– Aug. 17-31: $25.
– Sept. 1 through day of race: $30. (T-shirt not guaranteed)
– $70 through Aug. 31. After Aug. 31, there is no more family discount – regular registration fees apply. Family discount for parent(s)/children 16 years of age or younger. Waiver must be signed for all runners.
Pre-registration for first responders running in gear/uniform is available at https://www.valdostacity.com/fire-department/911-memorial-5k, online only.
Pre-registration for other runners is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/911Memorial5KRoadRace
Checks/cash will only be accepted on race day applications, with 100% of proceeds will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/
During the morning of the event, runners should check-in at the registration table to receive their number and T-shirt. Day-of registration will start at 7 a.m. The race will officially begin 8 a.m.
Volunteers are welcome. Visit https://www.valdostacity.com/fire-department/911-memorial-5k to register as a volunteer.
Awards: Trophies to be awarded to the top overall first responder and male and female winners as well the top 20 finishers. Though dressing up is not required, it is strongly encouraged as VFD will award the most patriotic runner.
Refreshments: Water will be provided before, during and after the race for everyone.
Email Roe at mroe@valdostacity.com with any questions or sponsorship inquiries.
