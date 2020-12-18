VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department held its annual Shop with a Firefighter event at the Walmart Supercenter on Norman Drive.
"The purpose of this program is to brighten the holiday season for Valdosta families by providing selected youth ages 4-12 with some holiday shopping money and allowing them to choose gifts to take home," city officials said in a statement.
The fire department met participating families at Walmart. The children and their families were escorted to the breakroom for snacks and meet their designated shopping buddies. Seven families and 14 children participated. Each child received a gift card with a set amount to spend within the store.
The children immediately headed to the toy section, where the real fun began. With cards in hand and smiles on their faces, they browsed the aisles with excitement. Fire department members kept track of the children’s balance and carts "but quickly found themselves with childlike enthusiasm as they helped select and play with toys," city officials said.
As a first-time participant of the program herself, Sherina Ferrell, VFD’s new fire & life safety educator, said she was delighted to see the happiness this event brought to the children.
“I enjoyed Shop with a Firefighter. Anytime you can do something for the community, it is always a great feeling and I appreciated the opportunity. It was a wonderful experience and we all enjoy it,” Ferrell said.
The holiday youth program was made possible through the donations made by individuals and several area businesses and Walmart Super Center.
