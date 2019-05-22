VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will kick off the annual “Give Burns the Boot” drive on Thursday, May 23, joining more than 100 other fire departments throughout the state of Georgia in raising money to benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.
The event, which relies on donations from citizens, will run through the weekend, ending on Saturday, May 25, city officials said.
Valdosta firefighters will be at several sites, 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 23, 24, and 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 25.
• Sam’s Club, 450 Norman Drive.
• Winn Dixie, 3200 N. Ashley St.
• Wal-Mart, 3274 Inner Perimeter Road.
• Piggly Wiggly, 2113 Bemiss Road.
• Wal-Mart, 340 Norman Drive.
The money raised through the Give Burns the Boot Drive and the recycled aluminum cans will help support Camp Oo-U-La, Georgia’s only camp held exclusively for burn-injured children, city officials said.
"The camp, paid for entirely by the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, allows burn victims to enjoy one week of camp a year to have fun with other children who have experienced the same trauma," they said.
"By supporting the boot drive, the public will also be supporting their local fire department and community. Money raised will remain in Valdosta for local education and prevention efforts, as well as serve communities across the state where there are needs."
The Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation is a non-profit organization with a threefold mission: to educate the public in burn awareness and prevention, to support medical facilities in the care of burns in Georgia, and to assist burn survivors in their recovery.
For more information about the “Give Burns the Boot” drive or local fire safety education programs, contact the Valdosta Fire Department, (229) 333-1836.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.