VALDOSTA — Firefighters fought a blaze at a duplex Sunday, according to a city of Valdosta statement.
At about 1 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1402 Baymeadows Drive, the statement said. Firefighters found a small fire in a bedroom of the duplex.
The home had one occupant, who was not there at the time of the fire, said Ashlyn Becton, spokeswoman for the city. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
