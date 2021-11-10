VFD cuts ribbon on fire safety house

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the public to its new fire safety house.
After research and approval from Valdosta City Council, VFD purchased the fire safety house in March 2021, city officials said in a statement.
"This new piece of equipment will allow the department to provide residents with an interactive and inclusive educational experience," city officials said. "It will aid in their efforts to teach fire prevention, mitigation and how to escape a fire in the home safely. The fire safety house replaces the original one purchased in 1997 by the Valdosta Fire Department under the leadership of Fire Chief J.D. Rice, retired."
“The original trailer created a great learning environment for its time but technology has progressed decades since then. This new trailer has advanced features that make for a more interactive experience,” Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
The trailer comes equipped with different lighting systems, a stove and oven that simulate smoke from a cooking fire and a computer system that participants can interact with via remote control, city officials said.
The computer will ask participants questions from the screen above the stovetop, prompting them to respond with the remote. The screen will signify whether the response was correct or not and identify the accurate answer. Not only is the trailer more interactive but it is also more inclusive as it comes with a wheelchair ramp making it easily accessible to all, city officials said.
The department already has a few local organizations requesting to reserve the fire safety house for a demonstration and is excited to utilize it as a learning tool, they added.
“We like to use the trailer as an educational tool in schools but residents can expect to see it out at community events and festivals as well,” Boutwell said.
For more information on the fire safety house or to reserve a date for a demonstration, contact Sherina Ferrell, fire safety life educator, (229) 333-1836.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.