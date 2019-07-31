VALDOSTA — When a building collapses and a person is trapped under a mound of rubble, the right equipment can make all the difference in whether that person makes it out or not.
Thanks to a $7,500 donation from Cargill, a local feed mill, the Valdosta Fire Department was able to buy a camera that could be that difference.
VFD Battalion Chief John Herpin said the First Look 360 Camera is leaps and bounds beyond what the department was previously using. He said the new addition to the fire department would save time, money and possibly even lives.
"The 360 panoramic view that it offers is going to be instrumental in helping us search debris piles and confined spaces," Herpin said.
For example, when tornadoes swept through South Georgia a few years ago, the camera would have been instrumental in looking for people buried under collapsed houses, he said.
The previous VFD camera used a mechanical arm that could swivel left and right to look around compared to the First Look 360 that can look at everything around it at once. The 360 camera wirelessly feeds information to a screen being operated from a safe distance away.
While the camera operator is probing a structure, another person can see everything the camera sees and relay information back to the operator. There is even a microphone on the camera in case a person is found under the rubble, so someone can speak with a victim to let them know help is on the way.
Herpin said there is little downside to upgrading a piece of equipment used at a fire department, especially one that could help save lives.
"We are excited about the upgrades that this camera is providing us," he said.
The fact that a local company donated the money used to buy this camera was phenomenal to Herpin, he said.
Larry Tabor, manager of Cargill Valdosta Feed Mill, said the business cares about the community and does a lot to support it. He said Cargill was interested in the camera because it is going to help save lives and property.
The donation to the VFD was chosen to do the most good across the entire community, Tabor said.
"It could help anybody," he said. "Cargill cares about people and the community, so that's the reason we wanted to donate this."
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
