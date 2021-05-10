VFD adds burn can collection trailer

VALDOSTA – Due to the popularity of the Valdosta Fire Department's Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation can drive, a second collection trailer is available to meet the high recycling demands, city officials said in a statement.
The can drive is part of the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation's Recycling Every Aluminum Can Helps. The program was started in 1986 and has since collected more than 4 million pounds of aluminum cans and raised more than $2.2 million.
The new trailer is located in the city parking lot near Georgia Beer Company on South Briggs Street off Hill Avenue.
"We are excited to now raise even more funds for a foundation that helps to promote educating fire and life safety as well as help burn survivors," Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
The Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation has three missions: to educate the public in burn awareness and prevention, support medical facilities in the care of burns in Georgia and assist survivors in their recovery.
"The money collected from the cans is used to promote fire prevention and education to communities around the state. They also use the money to support medical facilities that provide burn treatment and help recovering burn survivors as well," Boutwell said.
The Valdosta Fire Department has been collecting cans for the Georgia Burn Foundation for more than a decade. The current trailer stays so full that the department has to empty it at least once a month, city officials said.
"We are proud of our citizens, not only for stepping up to help a great cause but also for being good stewards of the environment and recycling these cans. I am constantly amazed at how full our trailer stays, hopefully this second location will allow us to double our collections each month," Boutwell said.
The original trailer will remain at Woodrow Wilson Drive and Ashley Street.
More information, contact the Valdosta Fire Department, (229) 333-1835.
