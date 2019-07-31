Veterans ministry holding annual banquet

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Veterans Ministry holds its fifth annual banquet Saturday, according to its founder.
The nonprofit ministry was created to help area veterans, said Lou McClendon, founder of the group.
"Veterans whose benefits have been denied, we can help them with a letter to structure a rebuttal," he said. "We help veterans who have no place to stay and who should be in the workforce but aren't."
The ministry tries to "push a man's button" to get him to the point where he wants to work and keep appointments, McClendon said.
"Many people in this city have been good to us," he said.
The ministry has adopted Pinevale Elementary School, where the veterans group's women auxiliary assists with a reading program.
Valdosta Veterans Ministry has collected and distributed more than 950 coats and sweaters to the school's students during two years, McClendon said.
The banquet will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the James H. Rainwater Convention Center, 1 Meeting Place.
Al P. Sanders, founder of the FeedCenter Outreach ministry in Ft. Valley, will be the featured speaker, McClendon said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
