VALDOSTA – Dr. Richard Carvajal stood outside Pound Hall at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month and recounted one of his first activities as Valdosta State University president.
“My tour guide at Moody Air Force Base was a veteran civilian who was married to an active-duty serviceman who was about to be deployed while she was seven-months pregnant,” Carvajal said. “She talked about it so matter of factly that he was going to miss the birth of their child. I said to her, 'Thank you so much for what your family is willing to do for mine.'”
Her response, as tears filled her eyes, summarizes what so many veterans feel about their service: “We don't think about. It's just what we do.”
Several ceremonies took place throughout Valdosta-Lowndes County Monday morning to honor those who have served, are currently serving or will serve our country.
Carvajal continued with the importance of the military to VSU with nearly 500 students using Veterans Administration educational benefits. VSU also has one of only three Air Force ROTCs in the state.
“As a nation, we've asked so much of our military. They have witnessed things that fortunately many of us will never have to witness and endured scars the rest of us will never have to endure,” said Dr. Robert Smith, VSU provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Denisha Allen, a Navy veteran and VSU military outreach coordinator, led the ceremony.
Aside from the VSU ceremony, civilians joined with veterans at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for the annual Veterans Day Observance.
The observance, hosted by American Legion Post 13, had several distinguished guests ranging from local officials to state representatives, many of whom spoke about the impact veterans have had on not only their lives but on their jobs and country.
“Service before and beyond self is the greatest gift an individual can make for our nation,” said Bill MacLaughlin, American Legion Post 13 chaplain.
Col. Benjamin Conde was the featured speaker. He is the vice commander, 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base. Conde is a command pilot with more than 3,300 hours, including nearly 500 hours of combat time in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Both ceremonies included a solemn wreath-laying ceremony as is traditionally done at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington, Va.
The American Legion ceremony ended with the traditional 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps" by Matt Flumerfelt with the Sons of the Legion.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
