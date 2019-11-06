VALDOSTA – Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy free lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Texas Roadhouse, 1874 Clubhouse Drive.
For the eighth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of our armed forces, restaurant representatives said.
All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, including a six-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card or discharge papers.
"Texas Roadhouse appreciates the men and women of our armed forces," restaurant representatives said. "Each year, we honor their commitment to protecting our nation by hosting a free lunch for all active and retired military."
