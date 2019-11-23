Veteran seeks lost dog

VALDOSTA – On the night of Oct. 29, Todd Taylor did as he usually does and took his beloved companion, Gunner, out into the back yard so the dog could relieve himself.
Taylor typically stands in his doorway and watches as the golden retriever/bulldog mix is in the yard; but on this night, Taylor went into his kitchen to put a bag in a trash can he’d just emptied and to swallow a drink of water.
It only took a minute.
He returned to the back yard to learn that his pet and emotional support dog was missing.
Taylor surmises Gunner may have chased after a female dog that may have been in heat as he attempted to do the past two nights.
“I panicked,” Taylor said. “I just lost it. … Inside I was panicking like 'where’s Gunner,?' so I went out and I called him and he always comes when I call him but he didn’t come.
“I called and called and called him and he didn’t come. I called till I was hoarse. I couldn’t talk.”
Taylor immediately searched for Gunner as he drove around the area and had no luck locating him.
Gunner has been with Taylor since a pup, dating back nine years when he was born at Taylor’s home. Taylor formerly owned Gunner’s parents but no longer does.
“I’m just brokenhearted,” Taylor said. “I have a terrible feeling of emptiness and I’m just highly depressed.”
The retired airman said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and found solace in his pet.
Gunner’s disappearance came two days after Taylor’s loss of a close friend who passed away, adding to his devastation.
“When he passed away, that was a blow and then my dog went missing and that was another blow,” Taylor said.
Taylor characterized himself as an outcast and said the loss of his friend and his pet has left a “tremendous” void in his life.
Some residents in Valdosta and surrounding areas have been assisting Taylor with finding Gunner, including Bobbie Allen, Taylor’s former neighbor and friend.
She said the two would be seen everywhere together when Taylor lived in Naylor.
“He would ride that dog on his four-wheeler from the time he woke up till dark. I’ve seen them sit on the picnic table at the Naylor store and share an ice cream,” she said.
“This dog really is his support dog. Anybody in Naylor will tell you that if you seen Todd, you seen Gunner because they were inseparable.”
Taylor said Gunner would tag along to local eateries, enjoying food from Longhorn Steakhouse, Dairy Queen and Subway.
They slept in the same bed and Gunner would watch as Taylor cooked him beef and chicken each night.
Not one to be social, Taylor said he didn’t have to be due to his relationship with his pet.
“With him, I didn’t need anyone else,” he said, “just me and him.”
Gunner is said to have been spotted near J.L. Newbern Middle School and Scintilla Charter Academy – both near East Park Avenue – and near Jaycee Shack Road and Ponderosa Drive.
Taylor has checked local animal shelters but has yet to find him, he said.
Gunner is golden in color with two white spots above each of his eyes. One spot is as big as a dime while the other is as large as an eraser, Taylor said.
His breast area and front paws on top are white. If he was viewed from the front, there would be a “distinct” limp in his right rear leg that would be noticeable.
Taylor advises anyone who finds him to approach cautiously and to call his name in a kind voice. He said Gunner does not bite.
There is a reward of $1,000 to anyone who leads Taylor to Gunner’s “safe return.” Residents may call (229) 561-4822 with any information they may have to his whereabouts.
“I hope he’s still alive. I’m holding out hope that he is still alive,” Taylor said. "I haven’t given up yet.”
In tears and in a whisper, Taylor said Gunner was his heart.
“I miss him. I miss him so much,” he said. “He’s my everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.