VALDOSTA – Starting Thursday, March 11, the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Valdosta Veteran Affairs community-based outpatient clinic, health officials confirmed this week.
Justina Wells is chief of the office of communications and outreach for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
She said the vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.
Eligible recipients are veterans who are enrolled and getting care at Veterans Affairs. Veterans who aren't enrolled or receiving care from the VA can visit va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.
The health system initiated the Janssen vaccinations March 9, days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, according to a statement from the health system.
"In clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine showed an 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination," the statement read.
Health officials noted that "efficacy between vaccines are not comparable."
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines became available through the veterans health system in late January.
As of March 8, more than 32,400 veterans and employees have received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines; both doses have been given to more than 18,800 people, health officials reported.
“Our health system is eager to be able to offer a third highly effective vaccine to more veterans,” Thomas Wisnieski, health system director, said in the statement. “This one-dose vaccine will be offered at our community-based outpatient clinics and help us reach our ultimate goal of offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
Call (352) 548-6000, ext. 103755, to schedule an appointment.
The Valdosta Veteran Affairs clinic is located at 348 Enterprise Drive.
More information: https://bit.ly/3rvODl6, northflorida.va.gov, facebook.com/VANFSG and instagram.com/VANFSG/.
