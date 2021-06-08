VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta Main Street released its vendor map this week for Makers Market Saturday.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m., June 12, around the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
Urban Garden, Parker Farms, Chef Acree, Lemonade and Chill, Kickin' K Soap Company, Yavet Healing Garden, Valdosta Kettle Works, January Embers, Schmoe Farm, Lane's Wreaths, the Flower Gallery and GG's Peppers are all listed as participating vendors.
David Rodock will provide live music, according to organizers.
A full vendor map is available at facebook.com/downtownvaldosta.
