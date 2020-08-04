Vehicles in Hamilton shot with BB gun

JASPER, Fla. — A person has been taken into custody following a series of cars being shot at in Hamilton County, authorities said.
On July 23, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received calls about vehicles being damaged while traveling in the area of U.S. 129 North and NW County Road 150, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
A suspect was taken into custody for damaging vehicles with a BB gun while traveling down the roadway, the statement said.
Those with information about this incident should contact the sheriff's office at (386) 792-1001.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
