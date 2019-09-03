VECA students graduate DARE

Submitted PhotoValdosta Police Officer Stephen Findlay led DARE graduation for seventh-grade VECA students. Drug Abuse Resistance Education program teaches decision making and safe, healthy living, school officials said. At the end of the eight-day program, VECA seventh-grade students 'gained valuable information and knowledge to keep them drug-free and received a certificate of achievement for completing the program.' DARE is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.