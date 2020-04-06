VALDOSTA – A community partnership continues to bring meals to residents in need.
Valdosta City Schools and the Second Harvest of South Georgia has listed two options for meal distributions as schools resume closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A VCS bus will deliver food 11-11:45 a.m. each Monday through Thursday at Ashton Park Apartments, W.G. Nunn Elementary, Willis L. Miller Library, Sallas Mahone Elementary, Remington Avenue and Arkwright Drive, Heron Lake Apartments, J.L. Lomax Elementary, Serenity Church, The Gables, The Pines Apartments, hotels on West Hill Avenue, Azalea Landing, Iola Drive, Leone Avenue and Diana Drive, McAfina Trail and Melrose Drive and Hickory Road and Harmon Drive.
Five stationary sites are also available Monday through Friday until further notice: 11:30 a.m. at S.L. Mason Elementary, 821 W. Gordon St.; 11:30 a.m. at Ora Lee West Community Center, 611 E. Ann St.; noon at Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ, 1515 N. Forrest St.; 11:30 a.m. at Robert Jenkins Community Center at Hudson Dockett, 807 S. Fry St.; and noon at Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
Children can eat free during the closures. Meals are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
More information at bit.ly/VCSMeals.
