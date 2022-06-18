VCS closes offices for Juneteenth

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday.
Juneteenth National Independence Day, which falls on Sunday, June 19, will be observed Monday, June 20, and all Valdosta City Schools offices and buildings will be closed, school officials said in a statement.
All Valdosta City Schools staff and summer school students will have the day off Monday, June 20, the district will reopen on Tuesday, June 21.
