VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will be open Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to a statement Sunday from the school system.
"As we all have seen, this storm continues to be unpredictable," according to the city schools statement. "As of now, the information Lowndes County Emergency Management has received from the National Weather Service does not indicate hazards in our area. Emergency Management understands the priority of our decisions and will update us immediately if there is a change.
"We know everyone has questions for us about the status of school, especially since this is already a holiday weekend with our schools being closed on Monday, Sept. 2. As of today’s most recent report from the EMA, we believe it will be safe to have schools open on Tuesday, Sept. 3."
School officials say if the forecast changes during the next several hours or day, "we are prepared to make a decision as soon as possible."
No statement has been released by Lowndes County Schools.
