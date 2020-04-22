Partly cloudy. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 1:18 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education will meet via videoconference, 7 p.m., April 28.
The public may view the meeting on FaceBook Live through the VCS FaceBook page, school officials said.
