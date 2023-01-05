HAHIRA – For the first time in school history, Valwood girls soccer is sending one of its best to the college ranks.
Senior midfielder Kayleigh Merchant signed her letter of intent to attend Lynn University Thursday morning.
“I’ve just put in so much work for this and I just really appreciate my family and friends, especially my dad, for going through this journey with me,” Kayleigh said. “I just know I’ve put in so much and I deserve what I’ve gotten. ... It honestly feels good. I know I’ve helped a lot of the younger girls, even the juniors that are just a year below me – they’ve looked up to me so much and all the middle school girls come up to me during school, always talking to me and asking for advice and how hard I’ve worked to get to where I am. I’m just happy that I’ve encouraged other girls to become college athletes.”
Kayleigh’s father, Ron, currently serves as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force and ever since Kayleigh was in eighth grade, her and her father would practice late nights on the pitch.
Soccer has become a year-round priority for the Valiants’ star, who also plays for the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) team in Atlanta. The amount of travel the Merchants have put on the interstate finally came to fruition as Kayleigh picked her college destination.
“Ever since I was in eighth grade, my dad and I have gone out every night that I don’t have club practice and we would spend late nights at the field,” Kayleigh said. “I play for the ECNL team in Atlanta so we travel 4+ hours every weekend just to go play at a higher level.”
Kayleigh helped lead the Valiants to a 10-3 record and a Region 3-AAA championship last season.
As a junior, she scored 20 goals and recorded 15 assists in 11 games for the Valiants.
“This is huge for us and our program,” Valwood girls soccer coach Brian Dawkins said. “Kayleigh is the first (soccer) signing here at this school. I come from Lowndes and a program where we’ve signed many girls and guys off to play in college. I’ve been at Valwood six years, going into my seventh year and this is the first signing we’ve had to go off and she’s going to Lynn University so it’s huge for our school moving forward.
“She’s a great player. She’s a great student-athlete. Kayleigh’s GPA is very high at this school. On the field, she brings great technical ability and tactical awareness to the field. She’s a two-year captain and the best player on the pitch.”
The Valiants’ top goal scorer had her pick of schools but ultimately chose the Fighting Knights, led by third-year head coach John Markey.
Located in Boca Raton, Florida, Lynn University sits right near the beach – something Kayleigh admits was a big selling point.
“Honestly, not going to lie, the beach sold me – three miles from the beach,” Kayleigh said with a big smile. “But the girls on the team are just amazing. The second I got there, they welcomed me and it has my major, which is graphic design, and they have one of the best programs in the country. and on top of that, Coach Markey and Coach Eric (Dobrzanski), I know that they’re going to do what’s best for me and put me on the field.
“Coming in as a freshman, I know I’m not going to make an impact immediately but I know the harder I work throughout practice and going into the end of my freshman season, I’m going to be starting some games and I just know eventually throughout the year the team is going to be a great team and they’ll make it a long way.”
Heading into her senior season this March, Kayleigh expects a challenge in the revamped GIAA.
Personally, the midfielder just looks forward to enjoying competing alongside her best friends one more time as they look to build on last season’s success.
“Valwood...I’ve met my best friends here so it’s really just the friendships I’ve made that I know I’m going to carry into college and for the rest of my life,” Kayleigh said. “I’ve just really enjoyed playing with my friends and I just know I’m comfortable and they want the best for me.
“A couple more teams joined our region so that’s going to be a challenge. I just hope I can come out again and be the top goal scorer for the region and make All-State again. I honestly just want to have a good season with my best friends the last couple of months, but I’m just excited to be able to play with my friends for the last time.”
