Valwood volleyball wins Augusta Prep Tournament

HAHIRA – The Valwood Volleyball team (16-6) traveled to Augusta, Georgia this weekend to compete in the 25th Annual Augusta Prep Volleyball tournament.
The Valiants are having a rollercoaster of a season and had hopes that the tournament would ignite a winning streak for the remainder of the season. Going into the weekend, head coach Val Gallahan implemented adjustments to positions and strategies to give a new look to the starting rotation.
The adjustments were a success as the Valiants were undefeated playing a total of 5 games on Saturday. Tournament play for the Valiants consisted of competitive teams that included Alleluia Community, Aquinas, Wardlaw, Augusta Prep, and Augusta Eagles.
The Valiants went 10-2 with sets and won the tournament overall. Stat leaders for the Valiants included: Caylee Collins with 31 kills, three blocks and 23 digs; Gaby Kerrigan with 10 aces, eight kills and 10 digs, Morgan Hamm with 11 aces, 16 digs and 80 assists; Charis Eager with 15 kills and three blocks; Kam Register with 28 kills and 17 digs. Other notable Valiants were Sam McQuitty with 10 digs, Olivia Brooks with 21 digs, and Elizabeth Edenfield with 7 aces.
The Valiants will host Highland Christian Academy Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.
