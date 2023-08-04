HAHIRA – A new era in Valwood football begins Friday as Brad Wells takes over as head coach.
Wells inherited a program that finished 7-5 last year and advanced to the semifinal round of the GIAA Class AAA playoffs. He believes his returning players are ready to take the next step after last year’s deep playoff run.
“They got a little taste of success, and they want more, but they also realize after we got that semifinal matchup last year that the gap between us and John Milledge Academy, which is the class of GIAA right now, it feels sizable. They know there’s still work to be done. To this point, they’ve done it this summer,” Wells said. “I think the summer has been good. I think the kids have been willing to work and that they’ve embraced it. They’re just tired of hitting on each other now and just ready to get into the season.”
Valwood will have a couple of preseason scrimmages before its season opener at St. Andrews on Aug. 25. The Valiants open with a scrimmage against Fullington Academy Friday night and then again against Hawkinsville the following Friday.
One positive in the turnover at the head coaching spot is the seamless transition that was needed. Wells was part of last year’s coaching staff and is familiar with the returning players, which includes deep senior and sophomore classes. The Valiants have 45 on this year’s roster.
“I think me being here last year definitely helped with the transition. I think the kids have been behind me since the announcement was made. They’ve bought in. We’re just trying to hold these guys accountable and clean some things up,” Wells said. “Being here a year, I already had an opinion on the good and the bad. The kids have been 100% bought in. We haven’t had any issues this summer. We loosened our attendance policy, but I think our attendance was better as a team this year than it was last year. I think the kids are hungry.”
