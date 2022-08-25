HAHIRA – Valwood School will host an induction ceremony and dinner for the 2022 class of the Valwood School Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 15 in Godwin-Holmes Arts Center.
"The event will recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of athletes and supporters who represent excellence in sportsmanship, leadership, courage and teamwork," school officials said in a statement.
The 2022 class includes Nic Daugharty, 1994, athlete; Susie Hiatt Hoggard, '87, athlete; Don Faircloth, '87, athlete; Steve Browning, supporter; and the 1984-86 championship football teams.
“Valwood School is pleased to induct this group of athletes and supporters, who bring distinction to the school and pride to our entire community,” said Brett Martin, athletic director.
The event is open to the public but tickets must be purchased in advance: https://www.valwood.org/athletics/hall-of-fame/. Contact Suasanna Harris for more information.
