HAHIRA – For the 12th year, Valwood School will hold its Annual Veterans Day program.
The program will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Rodgers Performance Hall on Valwood campus, school officials said.
More than 150 veterans from World War II to the present day are expected to attend the event.
Valwood middle school students write personal letters inviting veterans to attend the program. The simple letters are how the program began.
A middle school student wrote a letter to thank a veteran for his service and the veteran was so touched, he came to the school to eat lunch with the student and that’s how the program began, school officials said.
"The program has grown tremendously since the idea was born that day," school officials said.
Eighth graders write their own scripts and perform solos and duets during the program. Sixth and seventh graders serve as the chorus.
Students begin practicing in September. Each branch of the military, including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard, are recognized and asked to stand during their branch's song.
Following the program, veterans are treated to a brunch with the middle school students. Often upper school students come to the program to say hello to “their” veteran from when they were in middle school and performed in the program, school officials said.
Performances last year included Red Skelton’s Rendition of the Pledge, "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Chattanooga Choo-choo," "1-A in the Army and A-1 in My Heart," "Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better," "Ragged Old Flag," "Ballad of the Green Berets." "Taps" is performed by a middle student on her trumpet.
The Veterans Day program is coordinated by Vallye Blanton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.