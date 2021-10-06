HAHIRA — Valwood School will honor veterans from all branches of service a day prior to Veterans Day.
The event is scheduled 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Rodgers Performance Hall on Valwood’s campus, school officials said in a statement.
More than 150 veterans of World War II to present day traditionally attend the annual event.
"Valwood Middle School students write personal letters inviting veterans to attend the program. These simple letters are how the program began," school officials said. "A middle school student wrote a letter to thank a veteran for his service and the gentleman was so touched, that he came to the school to eat lunch with the student. The annual program started the following year.
The program has grown tremendously since the idea was born that day, school officials said. Eighth-graders write their own scripts and perform solos and duets during the program. Sixth- and seventh-graders serve as the chorus. They begin practicing in September. Each branch of the military, including the U.S. Army, the Marines, the Coast Guard and the Air Force are recognized and asked to stand during their respective branch's song.
Following the program, veterans are treated to a brunch with the middle school students. Often upper school students come to the program to say hello to “their” veteran from when they were in middle school and performed in the program.
Performances this year will include:
– Red Skelton’s Rendition of the Pledge of Allegiance with “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”
– “Chattanooga Choo Choo”
– “Navy Blue”
– “Ragged Old Flag”
– “Ballad of the Green Berets”
The Veterans Day Program is coordinated by Vallye Blanton.
