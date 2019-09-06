Valwood teacher releases children's book

HAHIRA – Boo, the hamster, was just a regular classroom pet until he escaped from his cage. Join Boo on his journey as he explores the wondrous places within his school and ultimately discovers there is no place like home.
Valwood School will be holding a book signing for Jeanna Ganas, pre-K teacher and author, for her book "Boo," school officials said.
The event will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, lower school library.
"We’re so excited to have Mrs. Ganas share this sweet story with our community," school officials said. "Order your copy of 'Boo' from Amazon or pick one up from Little Options in Valdosta. This event is open to the public."
“Writing a children’s book is something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember, and thanks to a crazy situation I experienced with my classroom pet hamster two years ago, the idea for this story was born,” Ganas said.
The book is available through amazon.com and at Perfect Settings.
