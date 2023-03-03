Valwood swim makes waves at state meet

HAHIRA – The Valwood varsity and junior varsity swim teams competed at the GISA state swim meet in early February at Georgia Tech. The boys varsity and girls JV teams placed 4th overall in team points out more than forty GIAA teams in attendance.
Emily Glen, eighth grader, placed first in breaststroke, setting a new GIAA state record, she also finished second in the 100 IM & 100 Free. Sophomore, Nick Marrero, placed second in butterfly and third in 100 breaststroke. Senior, Coleman Yates, finished first in the 50 free, second in 200 IM & 100 back (still holding the GIAA Boy’s JV Record in 50 back,100 free & 50 Fly).
The following swimmers represented Valwood at the State swim meet: Haley Hardy, Nick Marrero, Grant Perkins, Ryan Rackley, Coleman Yates from the varsity; Drew DeMersseman, Hank Freeman, Emily Glen, Lucy Glen, Grace Godbee, Solomon Hardy, Mary Blake McLeod, Maggi Moorman, Marli Kate Moorman and Camille Vandemark from the junior varsity.
The Valwood swim team is coached by Kelly Yates and CM Jenkins. The coaches stated: “We are very grateful for the opportunity to compete again this year. We are very proud of our state qualifiers and all of our swimmers that worked hard this season getting faster and stronger every day. We look forward to continuing to build the swim program at Valwood School.”
