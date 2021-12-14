Valwood students give to Sheriffs Boys Ranch

HAHIRA – Valwood School participates each year in a holiday service project, one of many held throughout the school year.
During the last few years, the holiday service project has benefited the Georgia Sheriffs Boys Ranch, school officials said in a statement.
Every grade level from pre-K through 12th are asked to bring in an array of household and toiletry items, Christmas candy, school supplies and gift cards to be donated.
The service project directly correlates with the “service” and “community” pillars of Valwood School’s mission: “Valwood works to instill in its students an abiding commitment to service by fostering in them respect for others, compassion for those in need, an understanding of civic duty and a responsibility to serve the communities in which they live.”
Valwood representatives Marleigh Carson, Worth Kimbro, Scott Giddens, Bailie Musgrove, Justus Tanner, Hayes Perry, Bennett Alvarado and Bowen Patrick, along with John Davis, Valwood head of school, met with Shaun Elders, Boys Ranch director.
“Participating in the Boys Ranch service project is a very rewarding experience," Perry said. "I feel blessed to have the opportunity to give back to my community and help those less fortunate during this season of giving. I am glad that at Valwood we are encouraged to serve others and our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.