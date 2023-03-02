HAHIRA — Valwood middle school students recently competed against 50 students from across South Georgia at the Valdosta chapter MathCounts.
MathCounts is a nationwide middle school mathematics competition where topics covered include geometry, counting, probability, number theory and algebra, school officials said in a statement.
Seventh-grader Kreea Chakraborty placed second in the countdown round and was the overall individual champion. Chakraborty will advance to the state competition March 13 in Atlanta, school officials said.
Valwood also brought home second place in the team competition. Team members include eighth-graders Sam Ofori and Carolyn Griner and seventh-graders Chakraborty and Tommy Marrero.
Other participants were Emma Shapiro, Mary Blake McLeod, Michael Drumheller and Carrigan Collins.
The Valwood MathCounts team is coached by Courtney Carter.
