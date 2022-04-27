Valwood student sings for Kemp

Submitted PhotoJed Respess, right, sang 'Ragged Old Flag' during an event attended by Gov. Brian Kemp. 

HAHIRA – A Valwood School student performed a country song for Gov. Brian Kemp during a recent visit.

Valwood eighth grader Jed Respess was asked to perform Johnny Cash's 'Ragged Old Flag' recently at an event for Kemp, school officials said in a statement.

Respess' first performance of 'Ragged Old Flag' was during the school's annual Veterans Day program in November. 

It was so popular in the fall, school officials said, he performed again at the Grandparents Day celebration earlier this month. 

"I was honored to perform at (the) event," Respess said. "I am very proud of the Veterans Day program we have at Valwood and the opportunity to thank our veterans."

