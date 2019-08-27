Valwood student attends Law Academy

HAHIRA – Valwood senior Millie Hollis will travel to Atlanta to attend an intensive, four-day Law Academy conducted by the State Bar of Georgia.
This is her third year as a mock trial competitor, school officials said.
In the 2018 historic run at the state finals, Hollis wowed judges, school officials said.
She is one of only 40 applicants in the state accepted into the illustrious program. She will be representing her mock trial team and "bettering herself in the fields of team building, leadership, trial technique and procedure, rules of evidence and witness presentation," school officials said.
Another aspect of her stay involves private tours of the Georgia Court of Appeals, the State Bar of Georgia and the Georgia Supreme Court.
“I am proud of Millie and her desire to acquaint herself with our legal system in order to better understand and respect the profession," said Daryn Beasley, Valwood mock trial coach.
