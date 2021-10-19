Valwood student attends law academy

HAHIRA – Valwood senior Lilly Respess traveled to Atlanta in early October to attend an intensive, four-day law academy conducted by the State Bar of Georgia.
Respess has participated for three years in Valwood Mock Trial, school officials said in a statement.
"She has been a significant part of Valwood's competitions at the regional, district and state levels for the past two seasons," school officials said.
Respess has been lauded with outstanding performance awards both as a witness and as an attorney.
"Her performances in the spring of 2021 wowed judges from around the state as she won multiple individual awards," school officials said. "She is one of only 40 applicants in the state accepted into the illustrious program."
As team captain, she represented Valwood Mock Trial and enhanced her skills in the fields of team building, leadership, trial technique and procedure, rules of evidence and witness presentation.
A private tour of the Georgia Court of Appeals, the State Bar of Georgia and the Georgia Supreme Court was part of the program.
“I am incredibly proud of Lilly's accomplishments and her ambition to go above and beyond to acquaint herself with our legal system so that she can better understand and respect the profession and best lead our team," said Daryn Beasley, Valwood Mock Trial coach.
