HAHIRA – Friends, family, teammates, and coaches gathered this morning in support of Valwood softball standout, Graceigh Booth, as she signed her letter of intent to play Division 1 softball for the Mercer University Bears.
This season, Booth had a .489 batting average, a .593 on base percentage, six home runs, seven doubles, thirteen walks, seventeen RBIs and one strikeout in 45 at bats. Booth finished her career at Valwood as the 2022 and 2021 GIAA Region 3-AAA Player of the Year. She was recognized as an all-region player all five years, and all-state four years.
Valwood head softball coach Courtney Carter stated: “Graceigh has been a threat and a vital part of our team since she came to Valwood in 8th grade. Her knowledge of the game and strength set her apart from others. Runners were afraid to steal with her behind the plate as catcher and pitchers are afraid to throw strikes when she was up to bat!”
Coach Carter continued by saying: “If you ask Graceigh, she will say her highlight of this season was against Tiftarea where she went 2 for 2 with 2 homeruns and 2 intentional walks to lead the Valiants to a big region victory over the previous year state runner ups. If you ask me, I think only striking out once the entire season is just as impressive, if not more impressive.”
