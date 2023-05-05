HAHIRA – The Valwood Soccer program is hosting their 4th annual Summer 3v3 Soccer Tournament on Saturday, May 13 at Valwood School.
Over 50 teams from across the south will be competing in their respective age divisions. Games will begin at 8 am. This tournament is one of the largest of its kind in our area.
New to this year’s tournament is the Keystone Sporting Goods mobile store which will be on-site, and we will have a soccer swap, where attendees can purchase gently used soccer equipment. We encourage everyone to make plans to attend and watch some exciting, fast-paced soccer games.
Tournament director, Stephanie Gee, stated: “A few years ago, we noticed a demand for local soccer tournaments in our area. So, for the fourth year in a row, we are fulfilling that need for our community. This event continues to grow and attracts more teams and more fans every year. This tournament brings a lot of visitors to Valdosta-Lowndes County, who might not ever have a reason to visit our area. Please come out and spend the day with us and cheer on all our teams.”
This year’s tournament is being sponsored by Valdosta Orthopedic Associates.
For more information about this annual event, visit our webpage www.valwood.org.
