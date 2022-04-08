Valwood senior invited to pre-med program

HAHIRA – Valwood senior Chloe Lynn Collins was invited to be interviewed for the prestigious Mercer Special Consideration Program for Pre-Med.
This is an “invitation only” event and an incredibly competitive process, school officials said in a statement. Generally, 18-20 incoming freshmen are selected each year for this special program.
Complete applications for SCP were subject to screening by the M.D. Program Admissions Committee at Mercer University School of Medicine in this selective process before a decision to invite applicants to an interview is made.
The Admissions Committee invites roughly 40 applicants to an interview at Mercer University School of Medicine as a step toward further consideration. The Mercer University School of Medicine is specific to Georgia residents only, according to its mission statement.
After completing the rigorous process, Collins has been invited to enroll in the Special Consideration Program at Mercer and is one of the few students selected from hundreds of applications for Mercer’s Pre-Med program, school officials said. Students in the SCP program who meet the requirements are guaranteed a spot in the Mercer University School of Medicine without having to interview.
Collins is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kevin Collins. She enrolled at Valwood School as a freshman. She has been the recipient of several academic awards during her time at Valwood.
She is a member the National Honor Society, the Creative Writing club, FCA, competed in Mock Trial, played varsity volleyball, founded Valiant Acts (a service club), served on student council and co-edited the yearbook.
In addition to her school-related activities, she took on several other activities. She leads several Bible studies, is a leader with Morningside Baptist Church’s youth group, serves on the Southwell junior board of directors and the Synovus youth bank board and she’s a member of Sigma Delta Theta.
After graduation from Valwood, Collins plans to attend Mercer University and major in psychology, then pursue a career in medicine.
“I feel very blessed that this is the path that God chose for me and I am thankful for this opportunity," she said. "I am excited to follow in my dad’s footsteps and I hope to become half of the fantastic surgeon that he is.”
