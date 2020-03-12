Valwood science team wins tournament

HAHIRA – Valwood School Science Olympiad won the regional tournament hosted by Valdosta State University at Valdosta Middle School.
Valwood placed first out of nine teams, beating crosstown rivals Valdosta HIgh School and repeating as regional champions, school officials said.
Out of the 23 events, Valwood placed first in 12. As region champions Valwood received an invitation to the state tournament, which will be held at Emory University on Saturday, April 4, school officials said.
Medalists at the Regional Competition:
Anatomy & physiology, first place, George Tidmore and Ellie Griner; astronomy, first place, Paige Bland and Jolie Green; boomilever, first place, Corey White and Vann Witherspoon; chemistry lab, third place, Charlotte Griner and Brenna Clark; designer genes, first place, George Tidmore and Ellie Griner; detector building, first place, Jolie Green and Camille Singletary; disease detectives, first place, George Tidmore and Ellie Griner; dynamic planet, third place, Paige Bland and Dylan Luong; experimental design, first place, Pearce Persaud, Rebecca Moody and Mary Claire Griner; experimental design, second place, Camille Singletary, Charlotte Griner and Jolie Green; forensics, second place, Trey Henry and Paige Bland; fossils, second place, Jolie Green and Camille Singletary; geologic mapping, first place, Capri Persaud and Brenna Clark; gravity vehicle, Corey White and Vann Witherspoon; machines – simple & compund, first place, Corey White and Dylan Luong; ornithology, second place, Alex Fouraker and Dylan Luong; protein modeling, third place, Brenna Clark, Carpri Persaud, Gracyn Sanderlin; sounds of music, third place, Gracyn Sanderlin and Alex Fouraker; water quality, first place, Corey White and Gracyn Sanderlin; wright stuff, second place, Maddox Wood and Trey Henry; write it/do it, second place, Capri Persaud and Brenna Clark, school officials said.
The Valwood Science Olympiad Team is coached by Joy Owens and Jeremy Paradice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.